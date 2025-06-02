Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Equitable Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

Equitable Holdings EQH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.89%. Currently, Equitable Holdings has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion.

Buying $100 In EQH: If an investor had bought $100 of EQH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $241.63 today based on a price of $52.70 for EQH at the time of writing.

Equitable Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

