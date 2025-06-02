June 2, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Applied Industrial Techs Stock In The Last 5 Years

Applied Industrial Techs AIT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.17%. Currently, Applied Industrial Techs has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion.

Buying $100 In AIT: If an investor had bought $100 of AIT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $347.84 today based on a price of $226.52 for AIT at the time of writing.

Applied Industrial Techs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

AIT Logo
AITApplied Industrial Technologies Inc
$222.69-1.69%

Overview
