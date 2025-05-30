May 30, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Comfort Systems USA 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Comfort Systems USA FIX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 51.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 65.16%. Currently, Comfort Systems USA has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion.

Buying $100 In FIX: If an investor had bought $100 of FIX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,256.85 today based on a price of $478.23 for FIX at the time of writing.

Comfort Systems USA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

