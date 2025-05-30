$100 Invested In IES Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

IES Hldgs IESC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 47.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 61.68%. Currently, IES Hldgs has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion.

Buying $100 In IESC: If an investor had bought $100 of IESC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,103.53 today based on a price of $259.66 for IESC at the time of writing.

IES Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.