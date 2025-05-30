$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Copart CPRT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.9%. Currently, Copart has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In CPRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CPRT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $31,802.32 today based on a price of $51.48 for CPRT at the time of writing.

Copart's Performance Over Last 20 Years

