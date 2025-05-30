If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

American Tower AMT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.9%. Currently, American Tower has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion.

Buying $100 In AMT: If an investor had bought $100 of AMT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,151.67 today based on a price of $212.50 for AMT at the time of writing.

American Tower's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

