Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Corcept Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Corcept Therapeutics CORT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.21%. Currently, Corcept Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In CORT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CORT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,118.73 today based on a price of $77.56 for CORT at the time of writing.

Corcept Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

