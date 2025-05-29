May 29, 2025 5:32 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Take-Two Interactive 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Take-Two Interactive TTWO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.18%. Currently, Take-Two Interactive has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion.

Buying $100 In TTWO: If an investor had bought $100 of TTWO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $835.40 today based on a price of $225.39 for TTWO at the time of writing.

Take-Two Interactive's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

