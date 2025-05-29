If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Digital Realty Trust DLR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.89%. Currently, Digital Realty Trust has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion.

Buying $100 In DLR: If an investor had bought $100 of DLR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,133.29 today based on a price of $172.26 for DLR at the time of writing.

Digital Realty Trust's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

