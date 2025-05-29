May 29, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Dell Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Dell Technologies DELL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.36%. Currently, Dell Technologies has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion.

Buying $100 In DELL: If an investor had bought $100 of DELL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $452.34 today based on a price of $112.97 for DELL at the time of writing.

Dell Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

