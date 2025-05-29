May 29, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In ICICI Bank 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
ICICI Bank IBN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.45%. Currently, ICICI Bank has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion.

Buying $100 In IBN: If an investor had bought $100 of IBN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $897.44 today based on a price of $34.36 for IBN at the time of writing.

ICICI Bank's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

