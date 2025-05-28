Here's How Much $100 Invested In Wix.com 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Wix.com WIX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.83%. Currently, Wix.com has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion.

Buying $100 In WIX: If an investor had bought $100 of WIX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $612.14 today based on a price of $152.30 for WIX at the time of writing.

Wix.com's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

