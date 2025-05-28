May 28, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Merit Medical Systems 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Merit Medical Systems MMSI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.54%. Currently, Merit Medical Systems has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In MMSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MMSI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,363.21 today based on a price of $94.43 for MMSI at the time of writing.

Merit Medical Systems's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
