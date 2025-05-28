Investigating Amazon.com's Standing In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.55 7.15 3.41 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.07 2.03 2.09 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 9.76 3.36 2.79 9.28% $32.41 $62.81 24.45% MercadoLibre Inc 62.86 25.89 5.79 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 203.21 11.81 1.68 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.95 1.44 0.30 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 17.41 6.74 3.44 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.30 1.30 0.50 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.41 4.14 3.11 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% Dillard's Inc 11.58 3.51 1.02 8.97% $0.31 $0.74 -24.6% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 15.92 3.62 2.20 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 5.82 0.74 0.15 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 73.43 3.86 1.10 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.07 0.23 0.05 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 131 7.92 0.33 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 43.27 5.47 1.75 5.72% $8.02 $17.82 4.39%

By closely examining Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 33.55 is lower than the industry average by 0.78x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.15 relative to the industry average by 1.31x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.41 , surpassing the industry average by 1.95x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 0.07% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 4.55x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.42x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% exceeds the industry average of 4.39%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Amazon.com with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Amazon.com has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry peers, highlighting its profitability and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.