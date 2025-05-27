Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning OSI Systems Stock In The Last 20 Years

OSI Systems OSIS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.59%. Currently, OSI Systems has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion.

Buying $100 In OSIS: If an investor had bought $100 of OSIS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,538.95 today based on a price of $231.16 for OSIS at the time of writing.

OSI Systems's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

