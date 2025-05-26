If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.08%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion.

Buying $100 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $100 of GOOGL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,341.72 today based on a price of $168.13 for GOOGL at the time of writing.

Alphabet's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

