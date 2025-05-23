$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Eaton Corp ETN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.13%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In ETN: If an investor had bought $1000 of ETN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,179.70 today based on a price of $320.98 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

