Here's How Much $1000 Invested In FTAI Aviation 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

FTAI Aviation FTAI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.32%. Currently, FTAI Aviation has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In FTAI: If an investor had bought $1000 of FTAI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,127.29 today based on a price of $112.38 for FTAI at the time of writing.

FTAI Aviation's Performance Over Last 10 Years

