May 22, 2025 12:04 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

RTX RTX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.73%. Currently, RTX has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In RTX: If an investor had bought $1000 of RTX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,076.62 today based on a price of $133.88 for RTX at the time of writing.

RTX's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RTX Logo
RTXRTX Corp
$133.86-0.81%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.59
Growth
44.98
Quality
-
Value
21.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved