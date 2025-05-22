In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.97 10.45 12.52 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 36.90 26.35 8.05 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 137.69 20.72 18.48 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 104.17 16.60 14.47 3.85% $0.41 $1.66 1.4% Fortinet Inc 42.32 40.10 12.95 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 26.80 7.54 4.38 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 291.90 13.46 14.82 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 103.81 23.67 7.92 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.70 2.83 5.59 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 27.78 9.91 8.11 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 48.69 6.16 3.41 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.48 13.20 1.25 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 97.75 1.91 3.14 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 55.88 27.91 1.70 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 78.3 16.18 8.02 9.47% $0.66 $1.36 10.35%

By closely studying Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 34.97 , which is 0.45x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.45 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.65x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 12.52 , which is 1.56x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.2% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 61.68x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.27%, outperforming the industry average of 10.35%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values its sales more highly. In terms of ROE, Microsoft's performance is weaker than its peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit margins indicate strong operational efficiency. Additionally, the high revenue growth rate suggests potential for future expansion and market dominance.

