Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Molina Healthcare Stock In The Last 20 Years

Molina Healthcare MOH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.84%. Currently, Molina Healthcare has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion.

Buying $100 In MOH: If an investor had bought $100 of MOH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,118.60 today based on a price of $319.29 for MOH at the time of writing.

Molina Healthcare's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

