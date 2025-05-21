May 21, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Hess Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Hess HES has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.76%. Currently, Hess has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion.

Buying $100 In HES: If an investor had bought $100 of HES stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $267.65 today based on a price of $130.16 for HES at the time of writing.

Hess's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
