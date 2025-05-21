Miguel Alvarez Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $1.01M In Steel Dynamics Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on May 20, by Miguel Alvarez, Senior Vice President at Steel Dynamics STLD, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics. The total transaction value is $1,013,773.

Steel Dynamics's shares are actively trading at $135.38, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Wednesday's morning session.

Get to Know Steel Dynamics Better

Steel Dynamics Inc operates as a domestic steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises hot rolled sheet, hot rolled plate, painted sheet products, cold rolled sheet, and others. Its reportable segments are steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, and aluminum operations. Maximum revenue is generated from its steel operations segment, which consists of manufacturing various steel products and numerous coating operations. Its primary sources of revenue are currently from the manufacture and sale of steel products, the processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and the fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products.

Breaking Down Steel Dynamics's Financial Performance

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Steel Dynamics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.92% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 11.14% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.45, Steel Dynamics showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 17.79 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.21 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Steel Dynamics's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.25 reflects market recognition of Steel Dynamics's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Steel Dynamics's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.