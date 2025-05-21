$1000 Invested In Chubb 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Chubb CB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.8%. Currently, Chubb has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In CB: If an investor had bought $1000 of CB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,467.71 today based on a price of $292.00 for CB at the time of writing.

Chubb's Performance Over Last 5 Years

