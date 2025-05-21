May 21, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Devon Energy DVN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.15%. Currently, Devon Energy has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion.

Buying $100 In DVN: If an investor had bought $100 of DVN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $261.01 today based on a price of $32.13 for DVN at the time of writing.

Devon Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

