$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Charles Schwab SCHW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.87%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In SCHW: If an investor had bought $1000 of SCHW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,887.71 today based on a price of $89.21 for SCHW at the time of writing.

Charles Schwab's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
