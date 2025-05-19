$1000 Invested In Option Care Health 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Option Care Health OPCH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.6%. Currently, Option Care Health has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In OPCH: If an investor had bought $1000 of OPCH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,371.19 today based on a price of $33.09 for OPCH at the time of writing.

Option Care Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

