Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Somnigroup International Stock In The Last 10 Years

Somnigroup International SGI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.11%. Currently, Somnigroup International has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In SGI: If an investor had bought $1000 of SGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,451.86 today based on a price of $65.63 for SGI at the time of writing.

Somnigroup International's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

