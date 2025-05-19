May 19, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Johnson Controls Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Johnson Controls Intl JCI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.07%. Currently, Johnson Controls Intl has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In JCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of JCI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,327.10 today based on a price of $96.41 for JCI at the time of writing.

Johnson Controls Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
