Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Merit Medical Systems Stock In The Last 15 Years

Merit Medical Systems MMSI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.27%. Currently, Merit Medical Systems has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In MMSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MMSI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,432.79 today based on a price of $98.83 for MMSI at the time of writing.

Merit Medical Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.