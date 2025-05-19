May 19, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Lattice Semiconductor LSCC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.94%. Currently, Lattice Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion.

Buying $100 In LSCC: If an investor had bought $100 of LSCC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $214.35 today based on a price of $51.30 for LSCC at the time of writing.

Lattice Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LSCC Logo
LSCCLattice Semiconductor Corp
$51.30-2.35%

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

