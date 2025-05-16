May 16, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

A Look Into GreenTree Hospitality Gr Inc's Price Over Earnings

by Benzinga Insights
In the current session, GreenTree Hospitality Gr Inc. GHG is trading at $2.06, after a 0.96% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 4.69%, and in the past year, by 35.76%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are more likely to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Evaluating GreenTree Hospitality Gr P/E in Comparison to Its Peers

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

GreenTree Hospitality Gr has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 33.52 of the Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

In conclusion, the price-to-earnings ratio is a useful metric for analyzing a company's market performance, but it has its limitations. While a lower P/E can indicate that a company is undervalued, it can also suggest that shareholders do not expect future growth. Additionally, the P/E ratio should not be used in isolation, as other factors such as industry trends and business cycles can also impact a company's stock price. Therefore, investors should use the P/E ratio in conjunction with other financial metrics and qualitative analysis to make informed investment decisions.

GHGGreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd
$2.06-0.96%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
18.39
Growth
7.85
Quality
6.10
Value
96.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
