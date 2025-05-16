$1000 Invested In Crown Castle 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Crown Castle CCI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.46%. Currently, Crown Castle has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In CCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,044.43 today based on a price of $100.77 for CCI at the time of writing.

Crown Castle's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

