$100 Invested In JPMorgan Chase 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

JPMorgan Chase JPM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.67%. Currently, JPMorgan Chase has a market capitalization of $740.77 billion.

Buying $100 In JPM: If an investor had bought $100 of JPM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $295.23 today based on a price of $266.55 for JPM at the time of writing.

JPMorgan Chase's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
