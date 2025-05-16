Major Decision: Eric Nathan Fier Exercises Options, Realizing $2.02M At Coeur Mining

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on May 15, by Eric Nathan Fier, Board Member at Coeur Mining CDE, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday revealed that Fier, Board Member at Coeur Mining in the Materials sector, exercised stock options for 640,078 shares of CDE stock. The exercise price of the options was $4.1 per share.

During Friday's morning session, Coeur Mining shares down by 2.1%, currently priced at $7.25. Considering the current price, Fier's 640,078 shares have a total value of $2,018,877.

Delving into Coeur Mining's Background

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Coeur Mining's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coeur Mining's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 69.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 31.3% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Coeur Mining's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.06.

Debt Management: Coeur Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 25.55 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 2.66 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 13.67, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Coeur Mining's Insider Trades.

