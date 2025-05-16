In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 32.94 47.28 8.03 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 23.89 4.11 1.28 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 8.47 0.92 0.77 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 18.49 20.70 3.23 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 178.97 13.89 6 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 17.04 3.35 1.12 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Eastman Kodak Co 13.56 0.93 0.56 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 16.68 2.06 0.68 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 39.59 6.57 1.95 6.08% $0.3 $0.78 13.41%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Apple, the following trends become clear:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 32.94 is 0.83x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 47.28 relative to the industry average by 7.2x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.03 , surpassing the industry average by 4.12x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% is 31.03% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 107.5x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 57.53x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly below the industry average of 13.41%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

