Assessing Microsoft's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.02 10.46 12.53 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 37.42 26.72 8.16 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 140.46 21.13 18.85 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 108.98 20.03 15.96 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 42.21 39.99 12.92 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.13 7.87 4.59 6.43% $0.45 $0.79 2.43% Monday.Com Ltd 293.02 13.51 14.88 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 108.49 24.74 8.27 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.26 2.88 5.70 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 27.79 9.91 8.11 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 49.31 6.24 3.45 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 16.40 13.99 1.32 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 101.88 1.99 3.27 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 57.37 28.66 1.75 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 80.06 16.74 8.25 9.51% $0.65 $1.36 11.16%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become clear:

At 35.02 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.44x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.46 , which is well below the industry average by 0.62x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.53 , surpassing the industry average by 1.52x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.24% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 62.63x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.15 Billion is 35.4x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.16%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance, outperforming industry peers and demonstrating solid financial health.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.