$100 Invested In Live Nation Entertainment 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Live Nation Entertainment LYV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.51%. Currently, Live Nation Entertainment has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion.

Buying $100 In LYV: If an investor had bought $100 of LYV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $315.10 today based on a price of $145.70 for LYV at the time of writing.

Live Nation Entertainment's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

LYVLive Nation Entertainment Inc
$145.702.45%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.44
Growth
71.29
Quality
-
Value
22.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
