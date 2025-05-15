Insider Unloading: Jerome Alan Grant Sells $1.91M Worth Of Universal Technical Shares

A substantial insider sell was reported on May 14, by Jerome Alan Grant, Chief Executive Officer at Universal Technical UTI, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Grant opted to sell 56,492 shares of Universal Technical, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,909,429.

In the Thursday's morning session, Universal Technical's shares are currently trading at $33.03, experiencing a down of 0.21%.

Get to Know Universal Technical Better

Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's reportable segment which includes Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges, Corporate. Majority of the revenue is generated from UTI segment which provides different kinds of degree and non-degree transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and others. It also provides dealer technician training or instructor staffing services to manufacturers.

Key Indicators: Universal Technical's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Universal Technical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 50.6% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Universal Technical's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.21. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, Universal Technical faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 31.52 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.35 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Universal Technical's EV/EBITDA ratio at 13.95 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

