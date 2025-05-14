TTM Technologies EVP Sold $595K In Company Stock

Daniel J Weber, EVP at TTM Technologies TTMI, reported an insider sell on May 14, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Weber sold 20,170 shares of TTM Technologies. The total transaction amounted to $595,228.

At Wednesday morning, TTM Technologies shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $29.8.

Discovering TTM Technologies: A Closer Look

TTM Technologies Inc manufactures technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically printed circuit boards (PCB). The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. It organizes itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and RF&S Components. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation, and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.

TTM Technologies's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TTM Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.78% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 20.19% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): TTM Technologies's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.32.

Debt Management: TTM Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 39.73 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.23 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): TTM Technologies's EV/EBITDA ratio at 11.91 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of TTM Technologies's Insider Trades.

