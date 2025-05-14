Chief Hr Officer Of Watts Water Technologies Makes $188K Sale

Monica Barry, Chief Hr Officer at Watts Water Technologies WTS, reported an insider sell on May 14, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Barry's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 768 shares of Watts Water Technologies. The total transaction value is $188,467.

Monitoring the market, Watts Water Technologies's shares down by 0.0% at $243.38 during Wednesday's morning.

Get to Know Watts Water Technologies Better

Watts Water Technologies Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides safety, energy efficiency, and water conservation products. Its product portfolio includes residential and commercial flow control products, which are sold for plumbing and hot water applications; HVAC and gas products, including commercial boilers, water heaters, heating solutions, etc.; drainage and water reuse products, including drainage products and engineered rainwater-harvesting solutions; and water quality products, including point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems. Its products are marketed through brands like Watts, Apex, Bradley, Nexa, and others. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the Americas, followed by Europe and the APMEA region.

Watts Water Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Watts Water Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.26% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 48.84% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Watts Water Technologies's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.21.

Debt Management: Watts Water Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.88 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.64 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 17.91, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Watts Water Technologies's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.