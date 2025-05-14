JANSEN HARRY KRAEMER JR Takes A Bullish Stance, Acquiring Leidos Holdings Stock Options Worth $203

A noteworthy insider acquisition was disclosed on May 13, as JR, Director at Leidos Holdings LDOS, reported the acquisition of stock options for 1,030 shares.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, JR, Director at Leidos Holdings, acquired 1,030 stock options for LDOS with an exercise price of $154.71 per share.

Leidos Holdings shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.34% and priced at $154.91 during Wednesday's morning. This values JR's 1,030 shares at $203.

About Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in four reportable segments; National Security & Digital, Health & Civil, Commercial & International and Defense Systems. It provides a wide array of scientific, engineering and technical services and solutions across these reportable segments.

Key Indicators: Leidos Holdings's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Leidos Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.79% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 17.83% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Leidos Holdings's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.79.

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 15.67 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.23 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Leidos Holdings's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 11.16, Leidos Holdings presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

