Sell Alert: Christopher P Litterio Cashes Out $324K In UFP Technologies Stock

Christopher P Litterio, Senior Vice President at UFP Technologies UFPT, reported an insider sell on May 12, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Litterio sold 1,473 shares of UFP Technologies. The total transaction amounted to $324,241.

During Tuesday's morning session, UFP Technologies shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $244.22.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Inc is a designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics for the medical market. The company manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding, and fabricating manufacturing techniques. It is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The company's single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Breaking Down UFP Technologies's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, UFP Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.83% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 28.45% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): UFP Technologies's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.24.

Debt Management: UFP Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 29.97 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.48 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for UFP Technologies's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.16, UFP Technologies demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

