Strategic Sale: Jonathan Keyser Decides To Exercise Options Worth $83K At Verra Mobility

Jonathan Keyser, Chief Legal Officer at Verra Mobility VRRM, reported a large exercise of company stock options on May 12, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Keyser, Chief Legal Officer at Verra Mobility, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 12,382 shares of VRRM as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $83,578.

During Tuesday's morning session, Verra Mobility shares up by 0.78%, currently priced at $24.5. Considering the current price, Keyser's 12,382 shares have a total value of $83,578.

Unveiling the Story Behind Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp is a provider of smart mobility technology solutions, principally operating throughout the United States, Australia, Europe and Canada. The company develops and uses technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. It operates in three segments namely Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Services segment. The commercial Services segment delivers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Verra Mobility

Revenue Growth: Verra Mobility's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 94.26% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Verra Mobility's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.2. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Verra Mobility's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 115.76 , Verra Mobility's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.52 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.18, Verra Mobility demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Verra Mobility's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.