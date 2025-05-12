May 12, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Equitable Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

Equitable Holdings EQH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.73%. Currently, Equitable Holdings has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In EQH: If an investor had bought $1000 of EQH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,299.08 today based on a price of $53.94 for EQH at the time of writing.

Equitable Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

