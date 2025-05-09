May 9, 2025 12:51 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Essential Properties 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Essential Properties EPRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.48%. Currently, Essential Properties has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In EPRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of EPRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,445.72 today based on a price of $31.80 for EPRT at the time of writing.

Essential Properties's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
