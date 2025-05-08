Understanding Microsoft's Position In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 33.49 10.01 11.99 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 35.06 25.04 7.65 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 133.42 20.07 17.91 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 106.29 19.54 15.56 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 47.22 54.94 13.83 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 27.03 7.56 4.41 6.43% $0.45 $0.79 2.43% Monday.Com Ltd 445.60 13.62 14.90 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% CommVault Systems Inc 103.95 23.70 7.93 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 27.82 2.74 5.42 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 26.10 9.31 7.62 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 48.05 6.08 3.36 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.84 13.58 1.28 30.24% $0.06 $0.24 2.2% Rapid7 Inc 61.33 88.97 1.84 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 89.81 23.76 8.48 9.26% $0.71 $1.47 13.5%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 33.49 , which is 0.37x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.01 , which is 0.42x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.99 , which is 1.41x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 0.99% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 57.34x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.76x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which is much lower than the industry average of 13.5%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft's performance is weaker compared to peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit indicate strong operational efficiency. The low revenue growth suggests Microsoft may be facing challenges in expanding its top line compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.