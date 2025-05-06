May 6, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Sanmina 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Sanmina SANM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.11%. Currently, Sanmina has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In SANM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SANM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,735.49 today based on a price of $78.70 for SANM at the time of writing.

Sanmina's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
