$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.22%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRTX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,986.54 today based on a price of $503.15 for VRTX at the time of writing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.