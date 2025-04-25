April 25, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Corcept Therapeutics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Corcept Therapeutics CORT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.66%. Currently, Corcept Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In CORT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CORT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $11,852.89 today based on a price of $71.25 for CORT at the time of writing.

Corcept Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Momentum
98.48
Growth
-
Quality
90.12
Value
14.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
